BSNL Samman Plan launched: Affordable 365-day service for senior citizens with many benefits The BSNL Samman Plan has come just days after the company rolled out its Diwali Bonanza offer, where new users will get 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and more for just Rs 1.

New Delhi:

BSNL has launched a new offer on the occasion of Diwali. The newly launched offer is specifically aimed at new senior citizen users. The limited-time offer allows 365 days of service at an affordable price. Users availing this offer will get a full-fledged service along with a BiTV subscription. The offer has come days after the company launched the Diwali Bonanza offer.

BSNL Samman Plan details

The offer is valid from October 18 to November 18, 2025. It is exclusive to new senior citizen users. During the offer period, these eligible users will get 365 days of service, which will come with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, a free SIM, and a BiTV subscription for 6 months. The offer is priced at Rs 1812, which translates to Rs 149 per month.

https://x.com/BSNLCorporate/status/1980580519600668685

BSNL Diwali Bonanza offer

BSNL's Diwali Bonanza offer is also exclusive to new users, but there is no age limit. Eligible users can access the 4G service for the entire month for a nominal fee of just one rupee. This offer is designed to allow customers to experience the company's indigenously developed 4G network, according to BSNL. Users won’t have to pay any extra fees, so they can enjoy the network quality for a full 30 days at no additional cost. This plan offers everything users need to fully experience BSNL's 4G network coverage and services. The benefits include:

Unlimited voice calls within India

2GB of daily high-speed data

100 SMS daily

A free SIM card

BSNL 4G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched BSNL’s 4G services nationwide on September 27. The state-run operator has activated its network across an extensive 98,000 sites, thereby delivering high-speed connectivity to users in every state. With this significant launch, BSNL now competes directly with private telecom operators by offering comprehensive, pan-India 4G coverage.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22, 2025: Many items including Gloo Wall, Emotes available for free