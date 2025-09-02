WhatsApp for Android testing new feature: Save Stickers without sending them first WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android users that will let them create and save stickers directly without having to send them in chats first. This update is currently spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.25.24.23 and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging platforms which already allows users to create stickers from images, but until now, saving them required sending the sticker in an active chat first. The upcoming feature changes this process by letting users create a sticker and then save it directly to favourites or a sticker pack without sending it.

How does the new Sticker saving option work?

According to WABetaInfo, once a user creates a sticker, a new window will appear with saving options. Users can:

Add the sticker to their favourites

Save it in an existing sticker pack.

Create a new sticker pack to store it.

This makes managing and organising stickers much easier while reducing interruptions during conversations.

Availability on WhatsApp Beta

The feature was first spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.24.23. Currently, it is under development and only accessible to some beta testers via the Google Play Beta programme. A wider rollout is expected in upcoming app updates.

What this means for users

For WhatsApp users in India and globally, this feature will add flexibility and convenience in how stickers are used. Instead of sending unwanted stickers to save them, users can now prepare their sticker collections in advance and use them when needed.