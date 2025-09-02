OnePlus 15 leak reveals bold design, 7000mAh battery and more: What to expect? The first leaked render of the OnePlus 15 suggests a major design shift, powerful performance upgrades, and a massive 7,000mAh+ battery. Interestingly, reports also hint that the company might skip the OnePlus 14 entirely, launching the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to the OnePlus 13.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone brands, has come up with the first leaked render of its upcoming handset. The new OnePlus 15 suggests a major design shift, powerful performance upgrades and a massive 7,000mAh+ battery. Interestingly, reports also hint that the company might skip the OnePlus 14 entirely, launching the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 15 design leak: A fresh look

A leaked image, shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, has given fans a first look at the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Unlike the circular rear camera design seen on recent models, the OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a square-shaped camera island with rounded edges, housing three sensors. The phone may arrive in Black, Purple, and Titanium finishes.

Storage, RAM and performance options

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in multiple RAM and storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB or 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 256GB or 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (top-end variant)

Benchmark leaks also link the phone to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (Gen 5), making it one of the most powerful flagships of 2025.

Display and battery details

Reports suggest the OnePlus 15 could sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a blazing 165Hz refresh rate. The battery is tipped to exceed 7,000mAh, paired with 100W fast charging support, a major upgrade over previous models.

Will OnePlus skip the 14?

Interestingly, the leak raises a major question: Will there be no OnePlus 14?

The OnePlus 13, launched in 2024, featured up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. With the OnePlus 15 leaks surfacing already, it is unclear whether the company plans to skip the OnePlus 14 and launch the 15 as a direct successor.

What this means for Indian buyers

For Indian buyers, the OnePlus 15 could bring a massive leap in performance, battery life, and display quality. If the company skips the OnePlus 14, this bold move could set a new trend in the smartphone industry.