Apple declares iPhone 8 Plus Vintage, old MacBooks declared obsolete ahead of iPhone 17 Launch Apple is preparing for the global launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9. Just days before the big event, the company has added the iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage products list, while three MacBook models have been declared obsolete. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 8 Plus added to vintage list

Apple has officially added two iPhone 8 Plus models (64GB and 256GB) to its vintage product list. While Apple stopped selling these models years ago, placing them in the vintage category highlights that they are now between 5 to 7 years old since discontinuation.

Difference between vintage and obsolete Apple products

According to Apple, a product is considered to be in the vintage category when it has been discontinued for more than 5 years but less than 7 years. Products become obsolete once they cross the 7-year mark, after which Apple will stop all the offerings, like repairs and official services.

MacBook Air and Pro models marked obsolete

Alongside the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple has added multiple MacBook models to its obsolete list:

11-inch MacBook Air (2015)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017)

15-inch MacBook Pro (2017)

Obsolete MacBooks are no longer eligible for official repairs, though Apple notes that some units may still qualify for battery-only service up to 10 years from their last sale date.

iPhone 17 Launch and expected discontinuations

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and as part of its yearly tradition, older models will likely be discontinued. Reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may soon be pulled from Apple Stores, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus also at risk of discontinuation. These models may, however, remain available via Flipkart, Amazon, and third-party retailers until stock runs out.

What this means for Apple users

For users still holding on to the iPhone 8 Plus or older MacBooks, official support and repairs are now extremely limited. Apple’s push towards the iPhone 17 series signals another step in its product cycle, encouraging users to upgrade to newer devices.