Meta offers Rs 3.6 crore job to 23-year-old Indian engineer: His AI career tips will inspire you

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old Indian-origin engineer, named Manoj Toomu, has landed a dream job at Meta, where he will be drawing a package worth Rs 3.6 crore. After resigning from Amazon, he will now join Meta’s advertising research team as a Machine Learning Software Engineer. Manoj has shared his journey, reasons for the career move, and given valuable tips for students and professionals aiming for jobs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

In his interview with Business Insider, Manoj expressed his excitement about joining Meta and revealed that he resigned from Amazon in June to take up this opportunity.

Why he moved from Amazon to Meta

Manoj explained that his stint at Amazon helped him gain valuable experience, but the fast-changing AI and Machine Learning industry pushed him to look for more challenging roles.

He further highlighted how the industry has shifted from classical techniques that relied on human decision-making to deep learning models powered by artificial neural networks for automatic learning.

Tips for aspiring AI professionals

Sharing his advice for young professionals, Manoj said:

Job titles in AI vary widely, such as Applied Scientist, Research Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer or Software Engineer, depending on the company.

Students should focus on internships during college, even if they are low-paying, as they provide vital experience in AI and Machine Learning.

Beginners should not focus on salary initially but rather on building strong skills that can help secure high-paying jobs later.

Manoj, who completed his Master’s degree in 2022, started working in AI soon after and believes that his early exposure to the field helped him land the Meta role.