Apply for marriage certificate, driving licence and more on WhatsApp: Details here Soon, Delhi residents will be able to apply for marriage certificates, driving licences, caste certificates and other essential government services directly via WhatsApp. The govt is preparing to launch the ‘WhatsApp Governance’ platform, powered by AI, to make public services more accessible.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is reportedly working on a new initiative enabling citizens to apply marriage certificate, driving licence and other documents related to various government services. Delhi residents will no longer need to stand in long queues or approach middlemen to obtain these basic certificates. Officials stated that the Delhi government is working on an initiative which will be called as the 'WhatsApp Governance', where residents will be able to apply for services, verify documents and download certificates.

With the new service, the citizens of Delhi could easily avail multi-departmental services via WhatsApp, without the need for additional applications or physical visits to government offices. Means, from the convenience of their home, this will enable the users to gain accessibility, transparency and governance efficiency, as stated by a senior official of the government.

The services will allow the citizens to:

Apply for marriage certificates

Apply for caste certificates

Apply for birth certificates

Apply for driving licences and more

Applying for certificates and important documents online via WhatsApp will make the process faster and more transparent when compared to the manual and traditional way of applying.

WhatsApp Governance on WhatsApp: AI-powered chatbot in Hindi and English

The upcoming WhatsApp Governance platform will feature an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled multilingual chatbot, which will initially support Hindi and English. This chatbot will guide users, automate services and share departmental information via text, images and videos.

How to use the service?

By simply sending a ‘Hi’ to the WhatsApp number, citizens will be able to start the application process. They will receive a form to fill out for the document, and then, users will have to upload documents for verification on the instant messaging platform itself.

WhatsApp Governance on WhatsApp: Gradual rollout of services

Initially, around 25–30 services will be integrated into the WhatsApp Governance system, and more departments will be added gradually, sources state. The platform will also be linked with Delhi’s e-District Portal to ensure better coordination.

Also, to ensure inclusivity, Common Service Centres (CSCs) will be set up across all districts where citizens can visit and avail these services for a nominal fee of Rs 50. This will help people who do not have smartphones or internet access.

Part of Delhi’s digital transformation strategy

Officials said the initiative is part of Delhi’s larger Digital Transformation Strategy, aimed at creating 24x7 accessible, responsive, and transparent governance. The move also replaces the earlier ‘doorstep delivery’ scheme, which is likely to be discontinued soon.