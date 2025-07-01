Vodafone Idea surprises 2G users with 24 days extra validity, free of charge Vodafone Idea has launched this initiative to tackle a common challenge faced by prepaid customers who primarily use voice services and have low data needs: the requirement to recharge multiple times within a single month.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has delighted its 2G customers by introducing an exciting offer that provides extra validity without any added cost. Through the Vi Guarantee Programme, Vi granted users an additional 2 days of validity with every recharge of Rs 199 and above. This means that over the span of a year, users can enjoy a total of 24 extra service days, as this benefit can be availed 12 times yearly. This initiative aims to address a persistent issue faced by voice-only and low data usage prepaid customers: the need to recharge more than once in a single month. With the standard 28-day packs, many customers find themselves needing to top up again before the month ends, leading to potential service interruptions.

Offer eligibility and conditions

For eligible subscribers using a 2G handset, the offer provides 2 days of extra validity for each recharge over the next year. It's important to note that if a customer decides to upgrade to a 4G or 5G smartphone, these benefits will no longer be available. The offer is redeemable once per IMEI and once per mobile number (MSISDN).

Customers can easily claim this offer by dialing the USSD code *999# or by calling the IVR at 1212. This limited-time offer is set to kick off on July 1, 2025, and will be available across all telecom circles until August 31, 2025.

Offer is also valid on these recharge plans

Eligible Packs refer to the unlimited calling benefits associated with fixed data recharge packs priced at Rs 199 and above, which are purchased by the eligible subscriber during the designated offer period. This includes the following specific recharge packs: Rs 199, Rs 218, Rs 224, Rs 232, Rs 289, Rs 339, Rs 345, Rs 369, Rs 429, Rs 489, Rs 509, Rs 625, Rs 1049, and Rs 1999.

