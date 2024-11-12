Vivo Y300 5G set to launch in India: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo India has announced to launch of the upcoming Vivo Y300 5G, which is expected to be a powerful addition to its mid-range lineup. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup and an appealing design, which further aims at meeting the demand for budget-friendly 5G phones in India.

Although the launch date is not yet confirmed, the smartphone is likely to arrive by the end of this month (November 2024).

About display and camera

The Y300 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The leaks further suggest that the device will come with a 50MP main shooter with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The camera will potentially be complemented by Vivo’s AI Aura Light for improved low-light shots.

The front will reportedly feature a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera, which will give it an edge over similar models.

Performance and battery life

It is further said that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor It will come with an 8GB RAM, for ensured smooth multitasking and 5G connectivity. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a standout feature in this price range.

Competitive pricing and strategic launch

It is speculated that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000.

The Vivo Y300 5G could be one smartphone with strong camera muscles and a decent processor.

The device will be available in three colour variants- Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Phantom Purple.

