Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Vivo Y300 5G set to launch in India: What to expect?

Vivo Y300 5G set to launch in India: What to expect?

Vivo Y300 5G is expected to feature a dual-camera setup and a stylish design. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, it is speculated to be released by the end of this month.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 22:08 IST
Vivo Y300 5G
Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo India has announced to launch of the upcoming Vivo Y300 5G, which is expected to be a powerful addition to its mid-range lineup. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup and an appealing design, which further aims at meeting the demand for budget-friendly 5G phones in India.

Although the launch date is not yet confirmed, the smartphone is likely to arrive by the end of this month (November 2024).

About display and camera

The Y300 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

India Tv - Vivo Y300 5G

Image Source : VIVOVivo Y300 5G

The leaks further suggest that the device will come with a 50MP main shooter with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The camera will potentially be complemented by Vivo’s AI Aura Light for improved low-light shots.

The front will reportedly feature a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera, which will give it an edge over similar models.

Related Stories
Vivo, iQOO smartphones get Android 15 update even before Google Pixel

Vivo, iQOO smartphones get Android 15 update even before Google Pixel

Vivo X200 series set to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset: Know-more

Vivo X200 series set to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset: Know-more

iQOO 13 to get new BOE Q10 display with latest technology: All we know so far

iQOO 13 to get new BOE Q10 display with latest technology: All we know so far

Vivo X200 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in China: Specifications, India launch

Vivo X200 series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in China: Specifications, India launch

Vivo X200 series set to launch in India: All you need to know

Vivo X200 series set to launch in India: All you need to know

Vivo Y19s launched with Unisoc T612 chip, 5500mAh battery and more: Details

Vivo Y19s launched with Unisoc T612 chip, 5500mAh battery and more: Details

Vivo Y18t with 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details here

Vivo Y18t with 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 10,000: Check details here

Performance and battery life

  1. It is further said that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor 
  2. It will come with an  8GB RAM, for ensured smooth multitasking and 5G connectivity.
  3. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a standout feature in this price range.

Competitive pricing and strategic launch

  • It is speculated that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000.
  • The Vivo Y300 5G could be one smartphone with strong camera muscles and a decent processor. 
  • The device will be available in three colour variants- Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Phantom Purple.

ALSO READ: Google Maps now tracks real-time air quality tracking: Know-how

ALSO READ: How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement