How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

We live in a world where we constantly change our address, hence, we need to update our documents too. By updating the address on your Aadhaar card to maintain current records and accessing government services smoothly. Here is a simple guide on how to update your most important document online or through offline means.

Step 1: Gather the required documents

To update your UID address, you will need a document proving your new address, such as a utility bill, rental agreement, bank statement, or passport. Ensure the document matches the UIDAI’s approved list of address proofs.

Step 2: Update online via the UIDAI website

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) provides an online service to update your address:

Visit the UIDAI Portal: Go to uidai.gov.in.

Login with OTP: Enter your UID number and verify with an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter your UID number and verify with an OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Submit address update : Click on “Update Address” and upload a scanned copy of your address proof.

: Click on “Update Address” and upload a scanned copy of your address proof. Review and submit: Double-check your information, then submit it for verification.

Your update request will be processed, and a Unique Request Number (URN) will be issued for tracking purposes. The update typically takes around 7-10 days to process.

Step 3: Offline method for address update

If online is not convenient, you can visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre:

Locate an Enrollment Centre : Use the UIDAI website to find one nearby.

: Use the UIDAI website to find one nearby. Submit documents : Bring your address proof, and Aadhaar card, and fill out the update form provided.

: Bring your address proof, and Aadhaar card, and fill out the update form provided. Biometric verification: You may be asked to provide fingerprints for verification.

Step 4: Check the status of the address update

To track your application status, visit the UIDAI portal, enter your URN, and view the progress. Once approved, you can download the updated Aadhaar in PDF format.

Keep your address up-to-date.

Keeping your Aadhaar details accurate is essential for smooth verification processes and availing government services. Update your address promptly if you move to ensure uninterrupted access to benefits.

