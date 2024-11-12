Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

If you have changed your address, and you need to update your Aadhaar card and are confused about how to do the needful, then here is a quick guide to make this task simple and easy.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2024 21:46 IST
Aadhar, tech news,
Image Source : FILE Aadhaar card: Address update

We live in a world where we constantly change our address, hence, we need to update our documents too. By updating the address on your Aadhaar card to maintain current records and accessing government services smoothly. Here is a simple guide on how to update your most important document online or through offline means.

Step 1: Gather the required documents

To update your UID address, you will need a document proving your new address, such as a utility bill, rental agreement, bank statement, or passport. Ensure the document matches the UIDAI’s approved list of address proofs.

Step 2: Update online via the UIDAI website

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) provides an online service to update your address:

Visit the UIDAI Portal: Go to uidai.gov.in.

  • Login with OTP: Enter your UID number and verify with an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
  • Submit address update: Click on “Update Address” and upload a scanned copy of your address proof.
  • Review and submit: Double-check your information, then submit it for verification.

Your update request will be processed, and a Unique Request Number (URN) will be issued for tracking purposes. The update typically takes around 7-10 days to process.

Step 3: Offline method for address update

If online is not convenient, you can visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre:

  • Locate an Enrollment Centre: Use the UIDAI website to find one nearby.
  • Submit documents: Bring your address proof, and Aadhaar card, and fill out the update form provided.
  • Biometric verification: You may be asked to provide fingerprints for verification.

Step 4: Check the status of the address update

To track your application status, visit the UIDAI portal, enter your URN, and view the progress. Once approved, you can download the updated Aadhaar in PDF format.

Keep your address up-to-date.

Keeping your Aadhaar details accurate is essential for smooth verification processes and availing government services. Update your address promptly if you move to ensure uninterrupted access to benefits.

Related Stories
Only Aadhaar number is sufficient to steal money from your bank account: Know about THIS new scam

Only Aadhaar number is sufficient to steal money from your bank account: Know about THIS new scam

Free Aadhaar update deadline approaching: Here's how to update demographic details online

Free Aadhaar update deadline approaching: Here's how to update demographic details online

Centre permits UPSC to use Aadhaar for candidate verification following Pooja Khedkar controversy

Centre permits UPSC to use Aadhaar for candidate verification following Pooja Khedkar controversy

Deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free ends on September 14: Here's how to do it online

Deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free ends on September 14: Here's how to do it online

What is Masked Aadhaar Card? Why should you use it for hotel check-ins?

What is Masked Aadhaar Card? Why should you use it for hotel check-ins?

New applicants for Aadhaar in Assam need to submit NRC application receipt number: Himanta

New applicants for Aadhaar in Assam need to submit NRC application receipt number: Himanta

Free Aadhaar Card updates available until September 14: Know what can be updated and how?

Free Aadhaar Card updates available until September 14: Know what can be updated and how?

UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update scheme till December 14, 2024: Details here

UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update scheme till December 14, 2024: Details here

Aadhaar Card updates: A guide to what you can and cannot change

Aadhaar Card updates: A guide to what you can and cannot change

ALSO READ: Marshall Emberton III Review: What a Bluetooth speaker!

 

ALSO READ: Beware! A new scam using TRAI’s name could drain your bank account

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement