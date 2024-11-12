Beware! New scam using TRAI’s name could drain your bank account

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SCAM

Cybercrime has been rapidly growing in the Indian market, with scammers experimenting with various tactics to defraud people of their hard-earned income. A recent scam has involved impersonating the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Victims are receiving a call which falsely claims that their mobile number will be deactivated, by urging them to take immediate action.

Cybercrime on the rise: TRAI issues warning

TRAI has warned the public about this scam which has been pacing up, and has been urging people to report such calls on the ‘Chakshu’ portal.

How scammers are using TRAI’s name to rob people?

The scam often starts with a call, which further requests the call receiver to press a number on the keypad or click a link, which will trigger what’s known as the "Digital Arrest Scam."

TRAI has advised not to press any buttons or engage with any links shared to the phone number users, by the scammers.

Digital Arrest Scam impact

Between January and April 2024, Indians reportedly lost approximately Rs 120.3 crore due to this scam, as noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the Digital Arrest Scam, the victims are having threats with fictitious charges of smuggling or illegal activities, and fraudsters often pose as police officers during video calls to demand money, which people transfer out of fear.

Stay vigilant

With cyber-crimes growing, experts suggest remaining cautious of unsolicited calls and requests for money, especially those posing as government or legal authorities.

Fraudsters typically adopt the identities of police, CBI, or RBI officers, claiming that victims face legal repercussions for alleged tax evasion or financial misconduct. They demand immediate payment of a “settlement fee” to avoid a so-called digital arrest warrant.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reported that around 7.4 lakh cybercrime complaints were received during the first quarter of 2024. This adds to the total of 15.56 lakh complaints in 2023, a sharp rise from 9.66 lakh in 2022 and 4.52 lakh in 2021.