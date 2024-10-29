What is ‘digital arrest scam’ and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the alarming rise of a new form of cyber fraud known as "Digital Arrest." This scam involves fraudsters impersonating law enforcement or government officials to intimidate individuals into paying money under false pretences. PM Modi urged citizens to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities through designated helplines.

Understanding the digital arrest scam

Fraudsters typically adopt the identities of police, CBI, or RBI officers, claiming that victims face legal repercussions for alleged tax evasion or financial misconduct. They demand immediate payment of a “settlement fee” to avoid a so-called digital arrest warrant. Once the victim complies and pays, the scammers vanish, leaving individuals not only financially harmed but also at risk of identity theft due to the personal information shared.

Manish Agrawal, Senior Executive Vice President of HDFC Bank, emphasised the emotional manipulation involved, stating, “Fraudsters exploit the fear and urgency of individuals. It’s crucial to verify any claims by contacting authorities through official channels.”

Key prevention tips

To safeguard against digital arrest fraud, consider these essential tips:

Verify Official Communications: Real law enforcement agencies will never request payment or personal banking information over the phone or through video calls. Remain Calm: If you receive a threatening call or message, take a moment to think. Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to prompt immediate action. Protect Personal Information: Never share sensitive details, including KYC data, bank account information, or one-time passwords (OTPs), with anyone claiming to be an official. Look for Red Flags: Be wary of any communications that contain grammatical errors or strange requests, and avoid clicking on suspicious links. Report Suspicious Activity: Use the Department of Telecommunication’s Chakshu Portal or contact helplines like 1930 to report any fraudulent communications.

Government’s call to action

October is observed as National Cyber Security Awareness Month globally, with this year’s theme focusing on creating a Cyber Surakshit Bharat (#SatarkNagrik). PM Modi encouraged citizens to share their experiences and urged educational institutions to engage students in spreading awareness about cyber scams.

Rising cybercrime trends

According to recent reports, victims in India lost ₹120.3 crore to digital arrest scams in just the first quarter of 2023. A staggering 46% of reported cyber fraud cases during this period originated from operations based in countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal reported a dramatic rise in cybercrime complaints, with over 7.4 lakh cases filed in the first four months of 2023.

Digital arrest scams are an increasing threat, but public awareness and vigilance can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such schemes. By following the advice of authorities and being cautious with personal information, individuals can protect themselves and contribute to a safer digital environment. Always remember the mantra from PM Modi: “Ruko, Socho Aur Action Lo” — Stop, Think, and Take Action.