Google Maps now tracks real-time air quality tracking: Know-how

Google is taking a significant step towards improving air quality awareness across the world. The tech giant has expanded its real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) tracker on Google Maps, which is available in more than 100 countries, including India. This enhancement will provide the users with up-to-date information on air pollution levels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their daily activities and travel plans.

How does it work?

The AQI tracker on Google Maps displays air quality information by using a colour-coded system:

Green: Safe and healthy air quality Yellow: Moderate air quality Orange: Unhealthy for sensitive groups Red: Unhealthy Purple: Very unhealthy Maroon: Hazardous

By providing the real-time data, Google Maps will empower the users to:

Monitor Local Air Quality: Stay informed about the current air quality conditions in their area.

Plan Outdoor Activities: Make informed decisions about outdoor activities, especially for sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Reduce Exposure to Pollutants: Take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks or avoiding outdoor activities during periods of high pollution.

A breath of fresh air

As air pollution continues to be a major global health concern, tools like Google Maps' AQI tracker play a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting healthier lifestyles. By providing accessible and accurate information, Google is empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

