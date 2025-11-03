Vivo S50 series set to debut soon: SRRC approval confirms S50 and S50 Pro Mini incoming The Vivo S50 series is expected to feature 1.5K OLED displays, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipsets, and triple rear cameras with periscope zoom.

New Delhi:

Vivo might expand its smartphone lineup in China soon with the Vivo S50 series after the global launch of the Vivo X300 lineup. At least two models, Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, have moved a step closer to release after being spotted on China's State Radio Regulation Certification (SRRC) website.

Vivo S50 series receives approval from SRRC

As per the Gizmochina report, citing an unnamed tipster, it claims that two Vivo devices with model numbers V2527A and V2528A have been spotted in the SRRC database. These models are believed to represent the upcoming Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini.

Although the certification confirms that both phones are network-ready, the specific features or hardware details related to either phone are not identified; however, the approval suggests that the launch announcement could come later this month in China.

Expected launch timeline and market competition

The Vivo S50 series is also rumoured to be announced close to the time of the Oppo Reno 15 and Honour 500 lineups, so this will be an intensely competitive season among these premium mid-range phones in China.

Both phones will reportedly come with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, ensuring better smoothness, design improvements, and new AI features.

Vivo S50: Expected specifications

Some rumoured specifications of the Vivo S50 include:

6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display

Metal middle frame for a premium in-hand feel

Triple rear camera setup, possibly with a periscope telephoto lens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset

A high-resolution display with periscope zoom may indicate that Vivo aims at photography-focused users in the mid-premium segment.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini: Expected specifications

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is positioned as a compact flagship, and it is expected to include: