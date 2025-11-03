Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Vivo S50 series set to debut soon: SRRC approval confirms S50 and S50 Pro Mini incoming

Vivo S50 series set to debut soon: SRRC approval confirms S50 and S50 Pro Mini incoming

The Vivo S50 series is expected to feature 1.5K OLED displays, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipsets, and triple rear cameras with periscope zoom.

Vivo S50 series
Vivo S50 series Image Source : Vivo
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Vivo might expand its smartphone lineup in China soon with the Vivo S50 series after the global launch of the Vivo X300 lineup. At least two models, Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, have moved a step closer to release after being spotted on China's State Radio Regulation Certification (SRRC) website.

Vivo S50 series receives approval from SRRC

As per the Gizmochina report, citing an unnamed tipster, it claims that two Vivo devices with model numbers V2527A and V2528A have been spotted in the SRRC database. These models are believed to represent the upcoming Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini.

Although the certification confirms that both phones are network-ready, the specific features or hardware details related to either phone are not identified; however, the approval suggests that the launch announcement could come later this month in China.

Expected launch timeline and market competition

The Vivo S50 series is also rumoured to be announced close to the time of the Oppo Reno 15 and Honour 500 lineups, so this will be an intensely competitive season among these premium mid-range phones in China.

Both phones will reportedly come with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, ensuring better smoothness, design improvements, and new AI features.

Vivo S50: Expected specifications

Some rumoured specifications of the Vivo S50 include:

  • 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display
  • Metal middle frame for a premium in-hand feel
  • Triple rear camera setup, possibly with a periscope telephoto lens
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • A high-resolution display with periscope zoom may indicate that Vivo aims at photography-focused users in the mid-premium segment.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini: Expected specifications

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is positioned as a compact flagship, and it is expected to include:

  • 6.31-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor
  • The same flagship chipset is expected in next-gen premium phones
  • A bigger battery than the 6,040mAh unit inside the Vivo X300 
  • Triple camera setup with a periscope lens to provide better zoom capability 
  • Despite the "Mini" tag, the device may boast top-of-the-line performance thanks to its flagship processor and upgraded battery.

 

Want affordable home security system? Here are low-cost CCTV cameras under Rs 1500

Samsung adds Gujarati to Galaxy AI, now supporting 22 languages

Google issues big warning: Delete these messages now or risk losing your bank money
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Vivo Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\