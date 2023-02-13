Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Velocity Lexi

Velocity, a Homegrown financial technology firm has launched India's first AI chatbot integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT which has been named Lexi.

The company has integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) with its existing analytics tool, named Velocity Insights.

Indian e-commerce brands which have been utilising Velocity Insights have received a daily business report on Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, which will lead the company to integrate ChatGPT in the same interface of Whatsapp.

In an official statement, Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO of Velocity said: "Ever since ChatGPT launched, our product teams have been brainstorming on how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders. Since Velocity customers already use Insights on a daily basis, we integrated ChatGPT with the same interface that they leverage for driving business decisions."

The ChatGPT integration with Velocity Insights is said to empower e-commerce founders by providing them with AI-powered business insights in a very generic language- in a conversational manner, freeing up the time for critical business functions, said Velocity.

In an official statement Mohit Mohapatra, CEO and Founder of Naturepro said "Since its launch Velocity Insights has helped my brand monitor revenue and marketing spends."

"Now with the ChatGPT integration, I am also able to leverage AI as a personal assistant whenever I need help with my business. For example, I have been leveraging the integration for writing copy as well as collating answers to questions related to performance marketing on a daily basis," he added.

According to several reports including IANS, ChatGPT has, so far reached 100 million users within two months and has clocked around 590 million visits.

