Valentine’s Day gifting guide: Best smartphones with long battery life and picture-perfect memories

New Delhi:

Valentine’s Day is not just about chocolates or roses, but everything beyond and above – and in the current scenario, it is mainly about talks, sudden plans and all the best captured moments. For that, what makes the best Valentine’s gift is a smartphone. This year, you could pick a smartphone that keeps you connected, no matter what life throws at you.

Here are some top picks which could blend real power, sharp design and cameras that do not miss a thing.

realme P4 Power 5G with big battery life

If you want a smartphone that goes beyond, then the Realme P4 Power 5G comes with a massive 10,001 mAh Titan battery. Along with a huge battery, it is just 9.08 mm thin and weighs 219 grams – so it is easy to carry around.

The silicon carbon anode tech and TÜV Five Star Battery Safety Certification mean you get up to 1,650 charge cycles without worry. Throw in the Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank (20,000 mAh), and you’ve got a gift that actually lasts.

realme 16 Pro+ with strong camera muscles

Snapping photos is a trend as we live in a social media-driven time. Realme 16 Pro+ stands in the solid bet and comes with a 200MP LumaColor Camera and a 3.5X periscope telephoto lens, so you get sharp details at every zoom – close-ups at 7X, wild Super Zoom at 120X.

TÜV Rheinland-certified imaging, 4K FullFocal HDR video, and true-to-life skin tones make every portrait look cinematic. Think candlelit dinners, trips, or just hanging out—you’ll catch every moment.

OPPO Reno15 5G is another phone with a strong camera and AI tricks

The OPPO Reno15 5G blends a 50MP 3.5× telephoto portrait camera with smart AI tricks for better depth and detail. Its triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, and buttery-smooth 120 Hz AMOLED display keep everything running seamlessly. Backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, this means you will never run out of juice and enjoy long travel and capture moments smoothly without any delay.

Vivo T4: Big battery and bright display

The Vivo T4 is backed by a 7,300mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor – good for multitasking. The device comes with a quad-curved AMOLED display, which hits up to 5,000 nits – so you can actually see your screen outdoors. For photography, it has a 50MP Sony IMX882 AI camera, and it is backed by a 90W FlashCharge.

Vivo V60e: Looks good, works hard

Vivo V60e comes with a 6.77-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor. For photography, you get a 200MP OIS camera with 30x SuperZoom and a 50MP selfie camera, all shooting in crisp 4K. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery along with 90W fast charging and protected by an IP68/IP69 rating, rounding out a phone that really has it all.

So, skip the usual presents and celebrate Valentine’s Day with a mindful and long-lasting gift to make memories and remind your partner to be available at every tap.