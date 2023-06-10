Elon Musk says Twitter will pay to content creators for ads in replies; here's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter will pay to verified creators for ads

Twitter will soon start paying verified content creators for ads in their replies, with the first payment block of around USD 5 million, company owner Elon Musk said on Friday. The billionaire who acquired Twitter last October said that “the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count."

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has made several major changes to the microblogging platform. One of these changes was the introduction of a paid membership called "Blue" for Twitter. If you wish to obtain the coveted blue tick verification badge on Twitter, you will need to subscribe and make the necessary payment.

Twitter has introduced a significant enhancement for its paid Blue members. Users with the blue tick verification badge can now edit any tweet for up to 60 minutes. Previously, users were only allowed to edit their posts within a 30-minute time limit. This editing feature has received a major upgrade from Twitter, enabling users to rectify any errors in their tweets for up to an hour.

