Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter first major social media platform to relax cannabis advertising policy

In a groundbreaking move, Twitter has updated its ad policy to allow cannabis companies to advertise on its platform in the United States. The policy is the first of its kind by a social media platform in the US, marking a significant shift in the industry. Twitter's relaxed policy states that cannabis companies must have a proper license, pass through its multi-stage approval process, only target jurisdictions where they are licensed to operate, and avoid targeting people under the age of 21. The aim of the relaxed policy is to encourage more "responsible cannabis marketing."

ALSO READ: OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

Twitter previously only permitted advertising for hemp-derived CBD topical products. However, other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok still maintain a "no cannabis advertising policy" as cannabis is illegal at the federal level in the US. Nevertheless, as more states move towards allowing the sale of recreational cannabis, Twitter's policy could provide a significant boost to the cannabis industry, with 21 states already on board, as per a Reuters report. After the announcement, most cannabis companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter, with companies like Trulieve Cannabis already launching a multi-state campaign on the platform.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Know why

According to Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the biggest cannabis company operating in the US, this change indicates the growing acceptance of cannabis as a mainstream wellness category. She hopes that it will prompt other social media platforms to follow suit. Twitter's "Cannabis Ad Policy" states that advertisers must receive pre-authorization from Twitter and health authorities in both the US and Canada. They must not target customers below the age of 21 and can only target licensed jurisdictions. Additionally, advertisements in the US cannot promote or offer the sale of cannabis or CBD directly, except for topical, non-ingestible, hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.3 percent of THC concentration specified by government regulations. The updated policy also includes various restrictions, such as prohibiting companies from using characters, celebrities, or images that might appeal to minors, as well as making any false or misleading claims.

FAQs:

1: What is Twitter?

Twitter is a social media platform that allows users to share short messages, known as tweets, with a limit of 280 characters. Users can follow other users, and tweets can include text, images, and videos.

2: How do I create a Twitter account?

To create a Twitter account, go to the Twitter homepage and click on the "Sign Up" button.

Latest Technology News