Twitter service restored following short outage affecting users

A significant outage affected Elon Musk's social media platform, X, once again. Users experienced difficulties accessing the app on Monday, March 10, around 3:15 pm. Many reported issues logging into both X's website and app. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, about 2,500 users had reported problems with X by 3:30 pm.

However, there was no communication from X regarding the downtime. Fortunately, by approximately 3:45 pm, the service was restored, allowing users to log back into the app and website. This isn't the first time X has experienced such outages; last year, the platform saw multiple disruptions, prompting many users to explore alternative social media options.

In addition to X, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have experienced outages from time to time. Recently, the impact of X's service disruption has been particularly noticeable in India. As of now, there are no reports on whether X is facing issues in other countries.

In other news. Facebook has updated its policy regarding the downloading of live videos, stating that users' live broadcasts will now be automatically deleted after a specific period. This information was detailed in a recent blog post. According to the new policy, live videos streamed from users' profiles or pages will be removed after 30 days. The live video feature was first introduced on Facebook in February 2016, following its initial rollout in the Facebook Mention app in August 2015, which later became known as Facebook Live.

Many users really enjoy the Facebook Live feature because it lets them share live moments with their friends and followers. However, starting on February 19, 2025, Meta announced that livestreamed videos will automatically be deleted after 30 days. The good news is that users will still have a chance to download their videos before they go away.

