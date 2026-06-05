Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai day 1 collection: Did Varun Dhawan's film have a good start? Let's find out

New Delhi:

The most recent comedy love story of Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has got off to a poor start at the Indian box office. The movie has minted Rs 04.85 crore net earnings in India on its first day so far. Its gross earnings stand at Rs 5.72 crore, as per live statistics from Sacnilk.

At present, the film is playing in 7,278 screens all over India.

Advance Bookings

Before hitting the theaters, the movie had created a buzz among viewers due to advance booking. It managed to sell 98,762 tickets and made Rs 2.61 crore gross earnings with the help of advanced bookings, excluding block booking. When counted with block booking, the advance booking figure stood at Rs 5.26 crore gross. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in the Hindi language with 9,842 screens allotted for it.

The maximum advance booking performance was witnessed by the National Capital Region (NCR) which booked almost Rs 99 lakh gross through block bookings. Mumbai booked around Rs 62 lakh, while Bengaluru booked approximately Rs 28 lakh.

The major states contributing to advance bookers for the movie were Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a movie directed by David Dhawan, featuring the story of Jas and Bani, who separate from each other due to disputes about family planning issues. In the course of forming an affair in a foreign country, Jas becomes faced with numerous difficulties and secret plots. The cast of the movie includes Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Mouni Roy and Rakesh Bedi.

Having entered the week-end period, the future performance of the film will be especially important for it to gain strength at the box office. But it is also significant to note that Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is clashing with Bobby Deol's Bandar and Ram Charan's Peddi at the box office, while old releases like Pati Patni Aur Wo Do, Chand Mera Dil and Bhooth Bangla are also running in theatres.

Also Read: Bandar day 1 box office collection: Checkout the opening day collection of Bobby Deol's film?