TRAI simplifies telecom complaints with new central portal

New Delhi:

Telecom users in India often encounter various issues with their connections, including slower internet speeds than what was promised, frequent disconnections, call drops, and inconsistent network availability, among others. In response, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently taken several steps to alleviate these problems for users. One significant measure involves mandating telecom operators to publish their coverage maps on their websites, enabling users to make well-informed decisions about network availability in their areas.

Now, TRAI has introduced another initiative aimed at simplifying the process for users to file complaints with their telecom providers. They have launched a centralized portal that contains information about the complaint centers of different telecom operators, allowing users to easily lodge complaints. This service extends to broadband users as well.

If you have any issues with your service provider and wish to voice your concerns, you can take advantage of TRAI’s new portal by following these steps:

Visit https://tccms.trai.gov.in/Queries.aspx?cid=1 Select your service provider, state, and district Once you’ve filled in the details, the portal will provide you with information about your nearest complaint center.

Meanwhile, TRAI has issued an important warning for millions of mobile phone users. They are urging people to be careful about calls that claim to be about KYC updates or SIM shutdowns, as these could be scams. Recently, there has been an increase in cases where scammers pretend to be from TRAI, saying they need to update your KYC information and even threaten to turn off your SIM card.

TRAI has made it clear that they do not make these kinds of calls and do not have the power to turn off anyone's mobile number. Only the telecom companies can deactivate a number, and this usually happens if bills are unpaid or if the KYC information is incorrect.

In their latest message, TRAI also stated that they have not allowed any outside agencies to make these calls. They have shared tips to help users protect themselves from these fraudulent attempts.

