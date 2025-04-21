This latest plan offers 50GB of data and free calls to 3 connections for just Rs 266 each This new postpaid plan offers numerous benefits for users. It includes 50GB of data along with free calls to three connections.

New Delhi:

BSNL has been making headlines in the telecom sector recently, largely due to its affordable recharge plans. The competition among Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL has intensified as each provider strives to attract customers with enticing offers. BSNL has rolled out a variety of plans for both prepaid and postpaid users to stay competitive. In a significant move, the government-owned telecom giant has unveiled a new recharge plan for its subscribers. BSNL has introduced an innovative plan that aims to reduce the overall cost of recharging. Under this plan, customers can get three connections for the price of one. This enticing offer was announced through a post on BSNL’s official X account. Customers can easily access this plan via the company’s website or the BSNL Self Care App.

BSNL Rs 798 recharge plan

Specifically, BSNL has launched a new postpaid plan priced at Rs 798, designed for families. The standout feature of this plan is that only one individual needs to recharge, while two additional lines can be added, allowing three family members to benefit from a single plan rather than purchasing separate ones.

As for the advantages of this Rs 798 plan, BSNL is providing unlimited free calls not just for the primary user but also for the other connected users. Additionally, each user will receive 50GB of data, totaling an impressive 150GB across all connections. On top of that, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily for all users and unlimited voice calling, making it a comprehensive and cost-effective option.

Meanwhile, users can now check the coverage maps on the BSNL website to find out if 4G or 5G networks are available in their neighborhoods. This helpful feature allows users to make better choices when thinking about switching to BSNL, as it follows guidelines set by the TRAI for telecom companies to share their network coverage information.

