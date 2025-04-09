TRAI warning: Don't fall for this SIM scam TRAI has issued a new warning about fraudulent calls concerning KYC updates and potential SIM shutdowns. They urge users to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving such calls.

TRAI has once again issued a significant warning for millions of mobile users across the country. The telecom regulator has urged users to be vigilant regarding calls related to KYC updates and SIM shutdowns, as these could be potential scams. TRAI shared this advisory via its official X handle, highlighting the importance of caution. Recently, there has been a surge in cases where cyber criminals impersonate TRAI, claiming to update KYC information and threatening SIM card deactivation. TRAI has clarified that it does not make such calls and has no authority to deactivate mobile numbers. Only telecom operators can shut down a number due to unpaid bills or if a user’s KYC information is found to be incorrect.

In a recent press release, TRAI emphasised that it has not authorized any third-party agencies to conduct such communications. The regulator has also provided guidelines to help users protect themselves from these fraudulent calls.

Reporting Fake Calls

TRAI advises mobile users that no legitimate agency makes such calls. If you receive a suspicious call, there’s no need to panic. Instead, promptly report the number from which the call originated.

Mobile users can report these fake calls by contacting the National Cyber Security Helpline at 1930. Additionally, they can use the official Sanchar Saathi app or website run by the Department of Telecommunications to report such communications. To do this, users should navigate to the Chakshu option within the Sanchar Saathi platform or app, where they can easily file a report.

Meanwhile, the government is looking into a plan to replace outdated SIM cards used in mobile phones throughout India. This decision comes after an investigation by the country's top cybersecurity agency, which found that certain parts of these SIM cards were made in China.

