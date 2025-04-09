BGMI developer Krafton faces accusations of selling users' data in India The challenges facing Krafton India, the creator of the BGMI game, may escalate. The game developer has been accused of selling users' data, and a court hearing is scheduled for April 15 next week.

Krafton India, the developer behind the popular game BGMI, is facing significant challenges as new allegations surface regarding the sale of user data. An FIR has been filed against the company, and a hearing is set for April 15. For context, BGMI—or Battlegrounds Mobile India—was launched by Krafton after the PUBG game was banned in India, although the gameplay remains largely unchanged. According to a report from Talesport, the allegations stem from a complaint filed by a Mumbai resident, who accuses Krafton of selling the data of BGMI players through the instant messaging app Telegram.

The complainant claims that this data was sold for Rs 2,000 per user. The case against Krafton was officially registered at the Akluj police station on September 5, 2024, and it names four individuals as accused, including representatives from the company.

The FIR raises serious concerns, as the complainant asserts that confidential user data was not only leaked but also shared with third parties. The case has been filed under various legal sections, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Given the previous ban on PUBG in India—centered around data security fears—there's a looming threat that BGMI may face a similar fate. If these allegations hold true, Krafton India may find themselves under scrutiny and potentially facing another ban for their game.

