Joy for millions! Vodafone Idea 5G to launch in several new circles after Mumbai

After much anticipation, Vodafone Idea has officially launched its 5G service in the Mumbai telecom circle. The company is gearing up to roll out its 5G offerings in additional telecom circles across the country, having finalised its preparations. They have even created a dedicated webpage for 5G on their site, which provides information about plans, potential issues, and network details. According to the information on Vodafone Idea's website, the next phase will include the launch of 5G services in Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, and Punjab, following the launch in Mumbai. The dedicated 5G page lists these telecom circles alongside Mumbai, indicating that the company is set to expand its coverage to these areas as well.

In contrast, Jio and Airtel have already completed their 5G rollouts across nearly all telecom circles in the country, reaching about 98 percent of districts.

BSNL's 5G Plans

Along with Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Adani participated in the 2022 5G network spectrum auction. Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have all been providing telecom services in India, and now the government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also making strides to launch its 5G service this year, potentially starting in June, with an initial rollout targeted for the Delhi telecom circle.

In conjunction with the 5G launch, Vodafone Idea has unveiled its prepaid and postpaid plans, now available for customers in Mumbai. Their 5G recharge plans begin at Rs 299, offering users unlimited 5G data as part of their package.

In other news, recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) instructed mobile companies to show information about their network coverage. This new rule will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will apply to major companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. The goal of this initiative is to help millions of users choose the best mobile network in their area, making it easier for everyone to stay connected.

