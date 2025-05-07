TRAI data: BSNL adds nearly 50,000 subscribers, Vi continues to struggle in March BSNL has gained new subscribers after consistently losing them in the last three months. However, Vi is still struggling, while Jio and Airtel remain in the first and second positions.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regularly issues its Telecom Subscription Data report, which provides insights into the number of subscribers gained or lost by each telecom operator for the respective month. The latest report, released for March, highlights subscription data as of March 31, 2025. According to this report, all major telecom operators except Vodafone Idea managed to add new subscribers in March. Overall, the country saw an increase of 29.31 lakh mobile subscribers during this month.

Focusing on individual operators, Jio continued to dominate the market as the largest telecom provider in India. The company added 21.74 lakh new subscribers in March, bringing its total subscriber base to an impressive 49.97 crore.

Airtel held on to the second position, with 12.50 lakh new subscribers joining its ranks. As of March 31, the company reported a total of 38.98 crore subscribers. In contrast, Vodafone Idea continues to struggle, losing 5.41 lakh subscribers this month, which leaves it with a total subscriber base of 20.53 crore. In contrast, Vi lost 20,000 users in February.

On a positive note, BSNL, the state-owned telecom company, which stabilised its subscriber loss in February, turned the tide in March by successfully adding 49,177 new subscribers. This brings its current total to 9.10 crore subscribers. In contrast, BSNL lost 5.67 lakh customers in February.

When it comes to 5G Fixed Wireless Access, Jio continues to lead the market, with Airtel in second place. In March, India welcomed 4.97 lakh new FWA users, of which 3.34 lakh chose Jio while 1.63 lakh opted for Airtel. As of March 31, Jio's FWA subscriber base has reached 55.7 lakh, while Airtel has secured 11.9 lakh subscribers.

