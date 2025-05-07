Sony Xperia 1 VII likely to launch on May 13: All we know about Rs 1 lakh phone Sony Xperia smartphones are known for their performance and camera quality. Sony is expected to launch the successor to the Sony Xperia 1 VI on May 13.

New Delhi:

Sony is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone this month. The company has confirmed that it will launch a new product soon, although the official name has yet to be announced. However, it has recently appeared on a benchmarking website and is expected to be revealed at the upcoming event. This device is anticipated to be the Sony Xperia 1 VII, serving as the successor to the Sony Xperia 1 VI, which debuted in select global markets in May 2024 alongside the Sony Xperia 10 VI.

Sony Xperia 1 VII launch event time

Sony shared via a post on X that the announcement will take place on May 13 at 4 a.m. CEST (10 p.m. IST). The launch event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel. A promotional poster hints at the new product, featuring the silhouette of a handset.

Interestingly, a Sony smartphone with the model number XQ-FS54, thought to be the Sony Xperia 1 VII, was recently spotted on Geekbench. It's expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM, and likely running Android 15 out of the box.

Sony Xperia 1 VII specifications (expected)

Earlier reports indicated that the Sony Xperia 1 VII was also listed on Taiwan's NCC certification site. According to the listing, the upcoming handset will be available in black, navy green, and purple color options. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including an Exmor-T sensor. The dimensions are rumored to be around 165mm in length and 74mm in width, which would make it slightly taller than the 162mm-long Sony Xperia 1 VI.

Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Running on Android 14, this smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display, finely tuned by Bravia, which supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

On the photography front, it boasts a 48-megapixel primary Sony Exmor T sensor, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel zoom lens at the rear, alongside another 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. To keep the device powered, it comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp wins Rs 1,400 crore as US Jury finds NSO Group liable for Pegasus spyware attacks