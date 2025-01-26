TRAI action: Jio reduces price of its newly introduced voice-only recharge plan, following Airtel's lead

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio new voice only plan price cut

Jio has launched a new plan for customers that includes only voice calls and text messages (SMS) and has also lowered the price of one of its existing plans. This decision comes after Airtel cut prices on its own voice and SMS-only plans, responding to complaints from mobile users in India who found these plans to be too expensive. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently announced that it would review these types of plans, prompting telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to make changes.

In response to a recent directive from TRAI, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have launched new plans that focus exclusively on voice calls and SMS. These recharge plans target users who do not require data but were previously compelled to pay for it through bundled data recharge options.

Jio's Rs 1748 recharge plan:

Initially, Jio offered a plan for Rs 1958 that provided unlimited calling and 3600 SMS for a full year (365 days). However, due to customer feedback and TRAI’s involvement, Jio has introduced a new plan priced at Rs 1748. This updated plan has a slightly shorter validity of 336 days but still includes 3600 SMS and unlimited calling.

Jio’s Rs 448 recharge plan:

Jio has also lowered the price of another new plan, reducing it from Rs 458 to Rs 448. This plan continues to offer unlimited voice calls along with 1000 SMS, with no change in the benefits.

These changes aim to make these voice and SMS plans more affordable for users.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also made some changes to its pricing for voice and SMS-only recharge plans. They recently introduced an 84-day plan, which used to cost Rs 499, but the price has now been lowered to Rs 469, a reduction of Rs 30. Additionally, Airtel also revised its 365-day plan, which originally cost Rs 1959, and is now available for Rs 1,849, making it Rs 110 cheaper. These price cuts offer more affordable options for users looking for basic calling and texting services.

