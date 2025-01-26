Airtel's 90-day plan offers incredible value, featuring free calling and a host of other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel 90-day recharge plan

In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. It's hard to imagine going just a few hours without one. Many daily tasks now hinge on our mobile devices, which makes keeping them charged a top priority. However, the rising costs of recharge plans pose a significant challenge for users. If you're an Airtel SIM user, there's an exciting plan you should know about.

Airtel stands as the second-largest telecom provider in the country, catering to nearly 380 million customers with a wide array of plans, both budget-friendly and premium. To make it easier for users, Airtel has organized its recharge offerings into various categories. If you’re on the lookout for a plan that offers long validity, Airtel has several options that fit the bill.

Airtel Rs 929 recharge plan

One of the standout offerings in Airtel’s lineup is a fantastic recharge plan priced at Rs 929, which provides coverage for a full 90 days. By opting for this prepaid recharge, you can sidestep the hassle of frequent recharges for three months. This plan includes unlimited free calling to all networks throughout its duration.

In addition to unlimited calls, you also get 100 free SMS each day. When it comes to data, this plan has you covered as well, offering a generous total of 135GB for the entire validity period. This means you'll enjoy about 1.5GB of data daily, ensuring you stay connected without any worries. Plus, Airtel’s network offers excellent spam protection. On top of all this, you can take advantage of free access to TV shows, movies, and live channels with Extreme Play.

In other news, The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued new guidelines aimed at addressing the concerns of mobile users facing high recharge costs. In response to TRAI's directive, major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have introduced voice-only plans, a development that has been anticipated for some time.

