Vi follows TRAI's mandate, rolls out a voice and SMS-only plan, after Airtel and Jio

TRAI has recently directed telecom operators to roll out recharge plans that exclusively offer voice and SMS services without any data benefits. These new plans cater to users who don’t utilize data but are currently forced to purchase data bundle plans, as telecom companies had not been offering these alternatives. In response to TRAI's directive, both Jio and Airtel have introduced two plans each that focus solely on voice and SMS. Now, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined the ranks as the third operator to launch a similar offering.

Currently, Vi has listed just one such plan on its website, priced at Rs 1,460. This plan is valid for 270 days and provides unlimited calls along with 100 SMS. After users exhaust their SMS quota, they will incur charges of Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

In addition, Jio and Airtel have unveiled their own voice and SMS-only plans. Jio’s options are available for Rs 458 and Rs 1,958, offering validity of 84 days and 365 days, respectively. Similarly, Airtel’s plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 1,959, with validity periods of 365 days and 84 days. Notably, Airtel and Jio's 365-day plans provide a generous 3600 SMS, while the 84-day plans offer 900 and 1000 SMS, respectively.

Disclaimer: On Vi's website, within the Prepaid category, there’s a section titled 'Only Calling Plan.' Currently, Vi states that it does not provide packs without any data. However, there are a few plans that offer minimal data while primarily focusing on calling benefits. These include options priced at Rs 128, Rs 138, Rs 198, and Rs 204. However, there's a plan available for Rs 1,460 in Vi's webiste. This information will be updated as soon as Vi provides any clarifications.

