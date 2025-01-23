TRAI mandate: Jio, Airtel, Vi introduce new voice and SMS-only plans, which company offers the best benefits?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI voice and SMS-only recharge plans

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has provided significant relief to millions of mobile users burdened by pricey recharge plans. Following TRAI's directive, major telecom players such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have rolled out voice-only plans, a move that has been in the works for some time.

These voice-only options from Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer much-needed respite to countless consumers who were previously forced to choose plans that included costly data, even if they didn't require it. Now, with these new offerings, users can opt for voice-only plans and avoid unnecessary data charges.

Recently, TRAI asked telecom service providers to include affordable plans focused solely on calling. In response to this request, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have introduced economical voice-only options. Let’s take a closer look at the specifics of these plans.

Jio voice-only plans

Jio has unveiled two budget-friendly voice-only plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 1958. The Rs 458 plan offers customers 84 days of validity, which includes unlimited calling across all networks and 1000 free SMS.

On the other hand, Jio's Rs 1958 plan provides an impressive validity of 365 days. With this plan, users can enjoy the convenience of unlimited calling across all networks throughout the year, along with 3600 free SMS.

Airtel voice-only plans

Airtel has also launched two voice-only plans for its customers: one at Rs 509 and the other at Rs 1999. The Rs 509 plan offers unlimited calling in all networks for 84 days, along with 900 free SMS.

For the Rs 1999 plan, Airtel provides a full year of validity, meaning that users can relax and forget about recharging for an entire 365 days. This plan includes unlimited calling to all networks and 3600 free SMS.

Vi voice-only plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined the fray with its own voice-only option, although it has introduced just one plan priced at Rs 1460. This plan offers 270 days of validity, allowing for unlimited free calling to all networks. In addition, users receive 100 free SMS daily throughout the duration of the plan.

Overall, these voice-only plans represent a significant shift in the offerings of Jio, Airtel, and Vi, catering to users who primarily seek calling services without the added costs of data.

