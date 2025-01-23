BSNL 4G reaches new sites after it loses more than 3 lakh subscribers in November

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G expands to 65,000 plus sites

If you are a BSNL user or considering a switch to BSNL, there's some good news! The state-owned company has recently expanded its 4G network, which is now operational at over 65,000 sites. Users in these areas can enjoy a strong signal, broader coverage, and faster speeds thanks to BSNL's 4G services.

With the rollout of 4G across more than 65,000 locations, BSNL is on track to meet its goal of 100,000 4G sites by mid-2025. However, this announcement comes at a time when the telecom operator has reportedly lost more than 300,000 subscribers as per the latest TRAI data from November.

Many users have voiced their concerns about frequent call drops, disconnections, and connectivity issues on the BSNL network. In the past, BSNL officials have acknowledged these problems and have assured customers that they will be resolved by February this year.

In other news, BSNL, the government-owned telecom company, is making waves in digital entertainment by launching its Internet Fiber TV (IFTV) service in Rajasthan. The service started with a pilot program in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and now it's expanding to several states, allowing users to stream TV for free without interruptions.

BSNL's IFTV service is India's first internet TV that uses fiber technology. After its initial launch in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it has also rolled out in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Gujarat. With the addition of Rajasthan, IFTV is now available in many important regions across the country. BSNL customers using Bharat Fiber can enjoy over 500 live TV channels without any extra charges.

In other news, Aitel, Jio, and Vi have introduced new recharge plans that focus solely on voice and SMS for their subscribers. These plans are designed for users who don’t require data but have had to purchase data bundles due to the lack of options for voice and SMS-only recharges.

