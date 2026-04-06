Top cooling essentials to survive Indian summers: From Smart ACs to personal coolers

New Delhi:

Indian summers have just got started, and with temperatures rising, people have started to seek help with the cooling gadgets. But finding the right gadget which could cool up fast and not burn a hole in your pocket is not an easy find. It takes a lot of research and market search, as a number of companies like Dyson and LG started rolling out some pretty clever gadgets that mix cooling, energy savings and smart features.

Here we bring to you a few standout options if you are shopping for relief this season.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: Cooling meets purification

If you want more than just a fan, then you could easily check out the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11. It packs Air Multiplier tech and swings 350 degrees, pushing clean air all around the room. Thanks to its HEPA filter, the device traps about 99.95 per cent of allergens and nasties floating around. Plus, with the MyDyson app, you can track the air quality as it happens. There’s a night mode that keeps things quiet—perfect for bedrooms.

Price: Rs 39,900

LG Inverter AC: Powerful and smart

The LG Inverter AC 2026 series is aimed at Indian homes that need solid cooling without shocking electricity bills. It’s got smart features like Precool (using geofencing for cooling) and an Energy Manager+ to help keep tabs on your usage. The HimClean function keeps the insides clean, so it stays efficient and hygienic. This AC takes on peak Indian heat and is built to save energy along the way.

Prices start at: Rs 28,899

Kühl EXZEL H3: Small, effective, mist-based

Not everybody wants a big cooler taking up space. The Kühl EXZEL H3 is a slim, modern pick that uses ultrasonic mist—so you get cool air without getting wet. Its 5-star BLDC motor keeps things quiet and efficient. The cooler holds 6 liters of water and runs up to 8 hours, so it’s great for smaller rooms or just your own spot.

Price: Rs 18,199

HĀLO v2: Quiet and stylish

The NUUK HALO v2 is a sleek cooler for anyone who wants something compact but effective. It has 3D air circulation, multiple speed choices, and stays whisper-quiet at 30dB. It also throws in a mood lamp and remote control, so it looks good and works well.

Price: Rs 10,199

Which one should you pick?

Honestly, everyone has their own choice and preference – so a cooling gadget depends on how big your space is, how much you want to spend and whether energy saving is a priority. Air conditioners will help in pushing out the powerful cool air for larger rooms, but for smaller air purifiers or personal coolers, they will give you flexibility, which could be considered a cost-friendly option for tight spots.