This dual-display phone is now available for Rs 15,999: Where to get it

The homegrown Indian brand Lava Mobiles has significantly slashed the price of its unique dual-display smartphone, the Lava Agni 3. Launched in October 2024, this device is now available at its lowest price ever, making it a compelling alternative to mid-range offerings from Chinese giants like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo.
Lava Agni 3 discount
Shoppers on Amazon can now benefit from a massive Rs 4,000 flat discount on the Lava Agni 3 5G. In addition to this, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount, bringing the total savings to Rs 5,000.
While the phone was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, it is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 16,999. With the additional bank offer, the effective price drops to Rs 15,999. The phone is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.
Lava Agni 3 5G: Key features and specifications
The standout feature of this device is its dual-screen design, offering a level of versatility rarely seen in this price segment:
- Primary Display: A 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.
- Secondary Display: A 1.74-inch AMOLED screen on the back, perfect for checking notifications, controlling music, or taking high-quality selfies using the main camera.
- Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.
- Camera System: A versatile triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main OIS sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for video calls.
- Battery and Charging: A 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
- Connectivity: Features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual 5G support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E.