This dual-display phone is now available for Rs 15,999: Where to get it The price of Lava’s innovative dual-display 5G smartphone has been slashed. The homegrown device received a significant Rs 4,000 price cut, with additional savings available through exclusive bank discounts.

New Delhi:

The homegrown Indian brand Lava Mobiles has significantly slashed the price of its unique dual-display smartphone, the Lava Agni 3. Launched in October 2024, this device is now available at its lowest price ever, making it a compelling alternative to mid-range offerings from Chinese giants like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo.

Lava Agni 3 discount

Shoppers on Amazon can now benefit from a massive Rs 4,000 flat discount on the Lava Agni 3 5G. In addition to this, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount, bringing the total savings to Rs 5,000.

While the phone was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, it is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 16,999. With the additional bank offer, the effective price drops to Rs 15,999. The phone is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

Lava Agni 3 5G: Key features and specifications

The standout feature of this device is its dual-screen design, offering a level of versatility rarely seen in this price segment: