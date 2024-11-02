Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
This BSNL plan will last for a year, and will cost around Rs 3.50 per day: Details here

BSNL has surprised their users by introducing a plan which will last for a year on a single recharge, giving great happiness to its users. The telecom player has introduced an affordable yearly plan for its crores of users, in which users also get the benefit of free calling, data, SMS and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 16:21 IST
BSNL
Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (which is commonly known as BSNL) has unveiled an economical prepaid recharge plan for its loyal customers. The new plan aims at giving its millions of users high value at a very low cost. The plan has been priced at Rs 1,198, and it brings the average daily cost to just under Rs 3.50. While many private telecom players are raising their plan prices, BSNL, on the other hand, has been taking a different route by offering budget-friendly options to attract and retain more users.

BSNL’s new year-long recharge plan for Less Than Rs 3.50 per day

Rs 1,198 yearly recharge plan: Details 

The new BSNL recharge plan, which has been priced at Rs 1,198, offers a validity of 365 days and is ideal for users who use BSNL as a secondary SIM.

With this plan, users pay approximately Rs 100 per month. Subscribers further enjoy 300 free calling minutes every month on any network which is available in India. Also, it offers 3GB of high-speed 3G/4G data and 30 free SMS per month. 

Furthermore, the plan includes free national roaming, which ensures that the users do not incur charges for incoming calls while travelling within India.

Price cut on existing year-long plan

Along with the new launch, BSNL has slashed the price of another 365-day plan. The plan was initially available at Rs 1,999, and it is now offered at Rs 1,899 (which is a Rs 100 discount on the plan), which could be availed until November 7 (2024).

This plan will include unlimited calling, 600GB of data (with no daily cap) and 100 free SMS per day.

Affordable plans for better user experience

By focusing on affordability, the \BSNL’s latest moves have been catering to budget-conscious customers looking for long-term recharge options. These annual plans will not only offer substantial calling and data benefits but also provide an economical alternative to pricier private telecom plans.

ALSO READ: New IRCTC rules: Advance ticket booking period reduced from 120 days to 60 days starting from November 1

ALSO READ: Indonesia bans Google phones days after blocking Apple's iPhone 16: Know-why

