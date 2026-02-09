Telegram Android app gets Liquid Glass design and new bottom Navigation Bar Telegram for Android has received a Liquid Glass-inspired redesign with a new bottom navigation bar, transparent UI elements, and a cleaner layout similar to iOS.

Telegram just gave its Android app a major facelift, and it looks a lot like what iOS users have had for a while now. It looks like Think Liquid Glass vibes, which has translucent panels, smoother navigation and a shiny new bottom navigation bar. It is one of the biggest visual upgrades made by the company for Android users in the past few years.

This redesign of the UI has been focused and preplanned for a while now. Telegram started tweaking the look late last year (2025), and now, with the latest version, 12.4.0, which is rolling out on Google Play, the Android app finally feels in sync with its iOS cousin. Update to the latest version, and you'll spot the cleaner, more modern interface right away. The changes follow Telegram’s iOS update from earlier this year, which brought in those see-through panels and light-bending effects.

Probably the biggest change?

The old hamburger side menu is gone. Instead, you get a four-tab navigation bar pinned to the bottom of the screen—just like on iOS. You can jump between Chats, Contacts, Settings, and Profile without scrolling back up or digging through menus. It feels way faster. With this new setup, Telegram ditched the side menu entirely, which long-time Android users might need a minute to get used to.

A few menu options moved around too. Now, if you want to start a New Group, you will find it in the three-dot menu at the top right of the Chats screen. The same goes for things like Dark Mode and Saved Messages—they’re all tucked into that overflow menu now. The interface feels less cluttered, even if it takes a second to relearn where everything is.

Liquid Glass look

The Liquid Glass look really pops if you use light mode. Those transparent panels and soft blur effects give the whole app a slick, high-end feel—very much inspired by Apple’s design style.

Telegram’s clearly trying to make things look and feel the same whether you’re on Android or iOS. This update keeps building on the tweaks they started rolling out last October and November, pushing for a consistent experience across devices.

And it’s not just about looks. Telegram keeps adding more AI features too. The latest updates brought in AI-generated summaries for long channel posts and Instant View articles, so now you can get the gist of lengthy content without endless scrolling. All in all, Telegram’s Android app feels fresher, faster, and a lot more polished.