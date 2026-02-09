Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, starts at Rs 12999 Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G was launched in India with a 6000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

New Delhi:

Samsung just rolled out the Galaxy F70e 5G in India, adding another member to its popular F-series. This is actually the very first phone in the new F70 lineup, and Samsung’s clearly going after budget buyers who want a big battery, 5G speeds, and a phone that actually looks good. Those who are willing to buy the device from the Flipkart store and Samsung’s online store from February 17 onwards.

Under the hood, the F70e 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It also comes with a leather-finish back panel, which really makes it pop among other affordable phones.

Price and variants

Samsung is keeping things competitive when it comes to price and variants.

The base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 12,999

If you want 6GB of RAM, then the device will be available for Rs 14,499.

The phone comes in two colour variants: Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue, both pretty bold and obviously meant for a younger crowd.

Availability

Sales will start from February 17 at noon and will be made available on Flipkart and Samsung’s own site. As per the price point, the device aims straight at first-time 5G users and anyone trying to get the most for their money.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specifications

Design

Talking about the design, you can get that leather-textured back and a pill-shaped camera bump. Up front, there’s a 6.7-inch display with thin bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling super smooth, and games feel snappy. Plus, the screen hits up to 800 nits of brightness, so you’re not squinting when you’re outside.

Processor

Performance-wise, the Dimensity 6300 chip handles daily stuff, streaming, and some light gaming without breaking a sweat. And of course, there’s 5G, so you’re set for the future.

Camera

For photography, you get two shooters on the rear panel – a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. On the front, the phone comes with an 8MP camera, which is good enough for selfies or video calls.

Battery

Talking about the real star of the phone – the battery capacity at this price point. Samsung has packed the device with a 6000mAh battery, so you can get through a full day and then some without worrying about a charger. Charging happens over USB Type-C.