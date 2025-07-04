Tecno Pova 7 series launched in India: Starts at Rs 14999 with 6000mAh battery and 144Hz display The new Pova 7 series brings a bold design with Delta Mini LED lights, large 6000mAh batteries, 144Hz displays, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chips. Both devices support fast charging, run on Android 15 with HiOS 15, and feature Ella AI chatbot with support for Indian languages.

New Delhi: The Tecno Pova 7 series makes a striking entry with its Delta Light interface, featuring 104 Mini LED lights on the back panel. These lights react dynamically to notifications, calls, charging, music, and volume, adding a gamer-style aesthetic to your phone. Price and launch offers Tecno Pova 7 starts at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 256GB. Tecno Pova 7 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 256GB). Colour options include Magic Silver, Geek Black, Oasis Green (Pova 7) and Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan (Pova 7 Pro). Available via Flipkart from July 10, with a Rs 2,000 bank discount and up to 6 months no-cost EMI. Display and performance Both phones feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz display.

Pova 7 sports a Full HD+ LCD, while the Pova 7 Pro gets a sharper 1.5K AMOLED panel.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB RAM + 8GB virtual RAM for smooth multitasking and gaming. Camera and battery Pova 7: 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Pova 7 Pro: 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Both phones have a 13MP selfie camera.

Massive 6000mAh battery, with 45W wired fast charging on both models. Pova 7 Pro additionally supports 30W wireless charging—a rare feature in this price range. Software and India-focused features Runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15.

Equipped with the Ella AI chatbot that supports Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and more.

Comes with intelligent signal optimisation, offering improved connectivity in low-network and rural areas—ideal for Indian users. Why you’ll love the Tecno Pova 7 series Futuristic LED back panel with 104 Mini LEDs

Long-lasting 6000mAh battery with fast and wireless charging

AI chatbot with regional language support

Bright and smooth 144Hz screen

Aggressive pricing with premium features With this launch, Tecno has brought a bold new choice to India’s mid-range 5G segment, delivering power, design, and smart features at an affordable price. Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 launching this autumn: Phone 3 to get it first Microsoft shuts operations in Pakistan after 25 years, tech giant cites this reason Google Veo 3 launches in India via Gemini App: Create AI videos with just text or images