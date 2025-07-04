Tecno Pova 7 series launched in India: Starts at Rs 14999 with 6000mAh battery and 144Hz display

The Tecno Pova 7 series makes a striking entry with its Delta Light interface, featuring 104 Mini LED lights on the back panel. These lights react dynamically to notifications, calls, charging, music, and volume, adding a gamer-style aesthetic to your phone.
Price and launch offers
- Tecno Pova 7 starts at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 256GB.
- Tecno Pova 7 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 256GB).
- Colour options include Magic Silver, Geek Black, Oasis Green (Pova 7) and Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan (Pova 7 Pro).
- Available via Flipkart from July 10, with a Rs 2,000 bank discount and up to 6 months no-cost EMI.
Display and performance
- Both phones feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz display.
- Pova 7 sports a Full HD+ LCD, while the Pova 7 Pro gets a sharper 1.5K AMOLED panel.
- Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB RAM + 8GB virtual RAM for smooth multitasking and gaming.
Camera and battery
- Pova 7: 50MP dual rear camera setup.
- Pova 7 Pro: 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens.
- Both phones have a 13MP selfie camera.
- Massive 6000mAh battery, with 45W wired fast charging on both models.
Pova 7 Pro additionally supports 30W wireless charging—a rare feature in this price range.
Software and India-focused features
- Runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15.
- Equipped with the Ella AI chatbot that supports Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and more.
- Comes with intelligent signal optimisation, offering improved connectivity in low-network and rural areas—ideal for Indian users.
Why you’ll love the Tecno Pova 7 series
- Futuristic LED back panel with 104 Mini LEDs
- Long-lasting 6000mAh battery with fast and wireless charging
- AI chatbot with regional language support
- Bright and smooth 144Hz screen
- Aggressive pricing with premium features
With this launch, Tecno has brought a bold new choice to India’s mid-range 5G segment, delivering power, design, and smart features at an affordable price.