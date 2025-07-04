Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 launching this autumn: Phone 3 to get it first The Nothing Phone 3 will be the first to receive the update, which promises AI-powered features, enhanced Glyph Matrix API support, and long-term software upgrades. A beta program will begin soon, ahead of a wider rollout to other Nothing smartphones.

New Delhi:

At the global launch of the Nothing Phone 3 and the UK-based company unleashed its first over-ear headphones (Nothing Headphones 1), CEO Carl Pei shared an important software announcement. He confirmed that the company’s Nothing OS 4.0, built on Android 16, will begin rolling out in autumn 2025 (between September to November).

The Nothing Phone 3, which currently runs on Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15), will be the first device to receive this next-gen update.

Android 16-based OS coming this autumn: What’s new in Nothing OS 4.0?

The new OS version will come with multiple improvements to both functionality and design. Key expected benefits include:

AI-powered tools: Nothing OS 4.0 will introduce smarter UI suggestions, contextual actions, and faster system performance using new AI integration. Upgraded Glyph Matrix API: Developers will gain more control over the rear Glyph Interface, enabling interactive widgets, mini-games, and glanceable notifications directly from the Phone 3’s rear LEDs. Improved customisation: Users can expect new personalisation options, smoother animations, and enhanced widget support. Security and longevity: Nothing promises 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security patches, offering excellent long-term value.

Open beta coming soon

Just like the Nothing OS 3.0 rollout, users can soon expect an open beta program for OS 4.0. This will allow tech-savvy users to test features early and give feedback before the final stable release.

Once the stable version rolls out for Phone 3, other devices in Nothing’s ecosystem—such as the Phone 2a and Phone 2—are expected to receive the update in quick succession.

Future-ready and developer-friendly

With deeper AI integration and developer tools for the Glyph Matrix, Nothing OS 4.0 sets the stage for a smarter, more interactive phone experience for its users. For Indian users, this update reinforces Nothing’s growing relevance in the premium Android space, especially with its aggressive focus on design and performance.