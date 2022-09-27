Tuesday, September 27, 2022
     
TECNO POP 6 Pro launched at Rs 6,099: Discounts, features and more

Tecno has recently launched a new smartphone named Pop 6 Pro in the Indian market which has been priced at Rs 6,099 and available on Amazon store at an additional discount of 10%. The new smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, Helio A22 processor, 4G LTE support and more.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: September 27, 2022 18:09 IST
TECNO POP 6 Pro
Image Source : TECNO TECNO POP 6 Pro

TECNO Mobile, TRANSSION India’s smartphone brand has launched its latest TECNO POP 6 Pro smartphone in the market at a price tag of Rs 6,099. As a part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the new POP 6 Pro is available at a sale price of Rs 5,489 for those who are planning to make their purchases through the SBI banking cards to avail 10% discount. ALSO READ: Festive season sale to sell smartphones worth Rs 61,000 crore- Know-how

The POP series has been addressed as the entry-level segment which offers decent specifications like camera capabilities, reliable battery, and bigger display available at the most competitive price points- as claimed by TECHNO.  ALSO READ: Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

TECNO POP 6 Pro: Features 

The new budget smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+Dot Notch display and is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which claims to deliver up to 42-day of standby time. On the camera front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel dual rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone comes with an uber-glossy finish.  ALSO READ: This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs

The 4G enabled smartphone POP 6 Pro comes with dual SIM support and runs on Android 12 OS, and is powered by a Quad-core Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor. The device comes with 2GB RAM and has 32GB storage capacity which could be expanded further by using a microSD card. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival- Offers and discounts

