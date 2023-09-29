Tech tips | How to add multiple links to your Instagram Bio: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Learn how to add multiple links to Instagram Bio

Instagram, under the ownership of Meta, has made a significant enhancement to user profiles. Now, individuals can include up to five clickable links in their bio, a substantial upgrade from the previous allowance of just one. Users can share insights into their interests, advocacies they support, favored brands, entrepreneurial endeavors, or any other pertinent information they wish to convey. Notably, this feature is accessible to all account types, including business and creator profiles.

To incorporate multiple links into your Instagram bio, follow these straightforward steps:

Launch the Instagram app. Navigate to the "edit profile" option. Proceed to the links section. Finally, add an external link.

Additionally, users have the ability to arrange the links to their preference by simply dragging and dropping them within the Instagram bio.

Previously, if users wanted to share links to their personal website, Twitter account, and Facebook profile, they would need to resort to third-party applications like Linktree. Now, this can all be accomplished directly within the Instagram app. This latest feature addresses a longstanding request from creators, and notably, it distinguishes Instagram for not simply emulating features from competitors.

Instagram has been in a phase of rapid feature introductions. Most recently, the platform is testing a function that allows users to exclusively share feed posts with their "Close Friends" group. If this feature becomes widely available, it could potentially negate the need for users to maintain separate accounts solely for their inner circle of friends.

