Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series this year. The wait for the new lineup of iPhones is expected to come by the end of September (2023). While there is still some time before the iPhone 15 hits the market, a significant development has emerged regarding its production. It has been reported that two models of the iPhone 15 series will be manufactured in India, with leading Indian company TATA taking the reins. This partnership with TATA holds the potential for a reduction in iPhone prices, presenting an exciting prospect for consumers.

The Indian production lineup of iPhones, previously handled by Wistron, has now been acquired by Tata Group. As a result, there is a possibility that Wistron may cease its operations in India. In such a scenario, Tata Group will take charge of assembling iPhones in the country. Media reports suggest that Tata Group might be involved in the assembly of certain components for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. This development highlights the growing involvement of Tata Group in the manufacturing process of Apple's flagship smartphones.

The production of iPhone models is carried out by various companies.

Previously, the manufacturing of Apple's iPhones was primarily handled by Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare. However, Tata Group will now join this esteemed list of companies involved in iPhone production. Currently, Foxconn holds the majority of production responsibilities for Apple phones, followed by Pegatron in the second position. This expansion of the product lineup reflects the growing involvement of Tata Group in the manufacturing process of Apple's iconic iPhones.

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to bring several significant updates for users. One notable change speculated for the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a Type-C charging port, replacing the previous charging port design. Additionally, there are potential changes anticipated in the camera section, suggesting improvements or new features. Notably, leaks suggest the possibility of an iPhone design without physical buttons, signalling a potential shift towards a more streamlined and buttonless user experience. These rumoured updates showcase Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and innovate in their flagship iPhone series.

