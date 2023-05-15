iPhone 15, 15 Plus: Expected features in the upcoming smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to launch by around September this year. And the recent report has stated that the pro model might support a 48-megapixel rear camera lens. According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, the upcoming models will include a 48-megapixel rear camera and will utilize a three-stacked sensor technology to improve image quality by capturing more light.

MacRumors's report says that the recent supply chain checks indicate that the stacked sensor technology may encounter challenges in terms of yield, which could potentially lead to production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, these devices are scheduled to be launched in September.

In 2022, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which featured a 48-megapixel camera lens. With this lens, users had the ability to capture 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, preserving extensive details in the image files and providing increased flexibility for editing purposes.

During the March quarter, Apple achieved a remarkable sales milestone with iPhones reaching a value of $51.3 billion, setting a new record for the company. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, highlighting their impressive battery life and advanced camera capabilities, which have been well-received by users.

Tim Cook mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro users are highly enthusiastic about the iPhone's most powerful camera system to date, which has garnered rave reviews.

Inputs from IANS

