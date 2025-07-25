Sundar Pichai joins billionaire club with Rs 9000+ crore net worth from Google stake Sundar Pichai has officially joined the world’s billionaire club with a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, driven by a 0.02 per cent stake in the USD 2.3 trillion tech giant and AI-fueled stock performance. Pichai reached billionaire status through long-term compensation and strategic share sales.

New Delhi:

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, has officially joined the list of global billionaires with a net worth of USD 1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,200 crore). His rise in fortune is credited to a 0.02 per cent stake in Alphabet, which combines with long-term compensation plans and the company’s recent AI-driven market rally.

Pichai’s shares in the tech giant surged as Alphabet’s share price climbed 13 per cent in the past month, largely due to investor optimism around its artificial intelligence advancements. Despite not being a company founder like his peers at Meta, Nvidia, or Tesla, Pichai has built his wealth steadily over the years.

What made Pichai reach the billionaire club? Regular share sales and disciplined strategy

Unlike many tech founders who hold onto large stakes, Pichai has taken a more disciplined approach. He has sold around USD 650 million worth of Alphabet shares over the past decade, often under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which automate sales to prevent insider trading concerns.

In June 2025, for instance, he sold 33,000 class C Alphabet shares for approximately USD 169 apiece, totalling USD 5.5 million. However, those shares are now valued above USD 193, which would have fetched over USD 6.4 million- that reflects how much Alphabet’s shares have grown with the passing time.

The AI rally behind Alphabet’s boom

Alphabet’s Q2 earnings report showed 14 per cent year-over-year growth, with strong performance from Google Search, YouTube, Cloud and subscriptions. AI played a major role in this growth, with the term ‘AI’ mentioned over 90 times during the company’s earnings call.

Pichai acknowledged the importance of retaining top AI talent amidst rising competition from companies like Meta and OpenAI. He reassured investors that Google has invested in AI talent for over a decade and remains highly competitive in the space, thanks to its strong mission, resources, and world-class team.

A proud moment for an Indian-origin CEO

Sundar Pichai’s rise to billionaire status is a proud achievement for the Indian tech community. From a modest background in Chennai to leading one of the world’s most powerful tech companies, his journey reflects how strategic leadership, innovation, and consistency can result in extraordinary success, even without being a founder.