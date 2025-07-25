Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 at Rs 8,999 on Amazon Lava has launched the Blaze Dragon 5G, its first Snapdragon-powered smartphone under Rs 10,000. Featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz display, and 50MP AI camera, the device goes on sale exclusively on Amazon from August 1 at Rs 8,999, including offers.

New Delhi:

Lava International Limited, an Indian smartphone brand, has introduced the Blaze Dragon 5G, marking its debut in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with a Snapdragon processor. The phone is priced in India at Rs 8,999 (including bank offers), and the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Blaze Dragon 5G will be available exclusively on Amazon from August 1 (2025) onwards, where the sales will start from midnight (IST), as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Snapdragon power, smooth display, and clean Android experience

The Blaze Dragon 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and delivers an impressive AnTuTu score of 450,000. It features UFS 3.1 storage, a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, the device runs on Android 15 with no bloatware or ads, promising a clean user experience.

Free Service@Home across India

Lava continues its consumer-first approach by offering Free Service@Home for Blaze Dragon 5G buyers across India. Customers can schedule at-home service by visiting the official Lava website. The company will also support after-sales service at retail outlets. The phone comes with 1 Android OS upgrade, 2 years of security updates, and Lava’s promise of a bloatware-free, ad-free smartphone experience.

A Made-in-India smartphone built for value and performance

With the Blaze Dragon 5G, Lava strengthens its position in the Indian budget smartphone market by offering a powerful, clean Android experience under Rs 10,000. Proudly designed and manufactured in India, the device reflects Lava’s commitment to Make in India, providing affordable 5G technology with reliable performance and strong after-sales support. For Indian consumers looking for value, performance, and trust, the Blaze Dragon 5G hits the right note.

Furthermore, the device will come in two colour variants- Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.