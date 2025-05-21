Struggling with slow mobile network? TRAI's official apps can help you fix it! Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi users can easily report poor mobile network and internet connectivity. Users can lodge complaints through these two TRAI apps.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is actively working to enhance the Quality of Service (QoS) for mobile phone users. Last year, the telecom regulator and the Department of Telecommunications issued several guidelines aimed at telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea. With around 1.2 billion mobile users in the country relying on telecom services for calls and internet access, many face issues related to poor network connectivity and slow internet speeds. If you're also struggling with unsatisfactory service from your telecom provider, TRAI offers two helpful apps that can assist you.

TRAI MySpeed app

TRAI introduced the MySpeed app a few years ago to enable users to monitor their internet speed. If you encounter slow speeds, you can directly provide feedback to both the telecom operator and TRAI through the app. Once you report an issue, the telecom regulator and service providers can identify the problem and work towards resolving it.

How to use

You can easily download the MySpeed app from the Google Play Store. After installation, simply tap on the “Begin Test” option to check your internet speed. The app will display your network operator's name along with the speed you're receiving. You also have the option to report any speed issues, which helps TRAI address network concerns more effectively.

TRAI MyCall app

The TRAI MyCall app was created specifically for reporting call drops. Users can file complaints about their mobile operators through this app. Like the MySpeed app, you can download MyCall from the Google Play Store or TRAI’s official website. Once you have it installed, you can easily report weak signals or issues with indoor and outdoor coverage, making it simpler to communicate problems with your provider.

ALSO READ: Watch: Elon Musk's Optimus robot demonstrates advanced household chore capabilities