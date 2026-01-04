Stock market scam alert: How Telegram ‘Trading Groups’ are trapping investors and stealing lakhs Telegram-based stock market frauds have emerged as a major threat. In a recent case, a woman from Mumbai lost nearly Rs 4 lakh after being lured into a fake stock trading group on Telegram. What looked like a smart investment opportunity turned out to be a well-planned digital trap.

Scammers have become advanced, working totally on technology and using various media to fool innocent commoners. Over the period of time, the online investment scams have grown rapidly, and now scammers are using the Telegram app as a medium to expand their stock market frauds. In a recent scenario, a 38-year-old woman from Mumbai lost around Rs 4 lakh after joining what looked like a legit stock trading group on Telegram. Honestly, what seemed like a smart move turned out to be a well-oiled scam.

Stock market scam on Telegram: Mumbai woman lost a fortune

It all started with an ordinary online ad about stock market tips. Nothing shady—no weird links, no obvious spam. She got added to this Telegram group that looked professional and busy. The admins acted like investment pros, sharing stock charts, profit numbers, and hyped-up messages about ‘guaranteed returns’. Everything felt real, even urgent.

To earn her trust, they only asked for tiny investments at first—Rs 120, maybe Rs 500 max. Every time she paid, the group filled up with profit screenshots, green arrows, and people celebrating their wins. It looked like everyone was making money. The whole thing was set up to make her believe she’d found something real.

Once she trusted them, the pressure ramped up. The scammers started pushing her to invest more—much more.

Over just a few days in December, she sent money multiple times. Each payment went to a different UPI ID or bank account, with excuses like “wallet upgrades” or “premium access.” They promised bigger profits if she put in more cash. She kept going until she’d handed over more than Rs 3.8 lakh. And then—silence. The group went quiet, no more profit screenshots, no more “mentors.” Her money was gone.

She tried reaching out, but nobody replied. That’s when she realised there was never any real trading. Mumbai Police registered a case and found the scammers had funnelled her money through a bunch of different UPI accounts, making it almost impossible to track.

An elderly couple from Noida lost a fortune 2025.

This is not the first time a stock market scam looted a fortune. I also know an elderly businessman from Noida (aged around 76 years old) who lost almost 19 lakh in an online investment fraud. The fraudster acted like an existing investment company (using the name of the original investment org.) and scammed him to loot his entire savings, leaving him with nothing but tears. After filing an FIR in the Noida Cyber Crime branch, the police tried tracking but failed, as they reported that the scammers operate from social media handles and fake ID numbers and lure the investor (almost the same process is being followed by every group).

How do you avoid getting caught in these Telegram scams?

Here’s what helps:

Do not believe anyone who promises guaranteed profits or risk-free returns.

Do not send money to personal bank or UPI accounts.

Always check if a broker or advisor is SEBI-registered.

Stay away from Telegram and WhatsApp trading groups.

Ignore screenshots—they prove nothing.

Report anything suspicious right away.

If you do get scammed, act fast:

Call the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

File a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in.

Remember that the stock market is not about flashy promises or quick wins. Rather, it is about patience and smart choices. If someone’s racing to get your money, they’re probably selling a lie, not an investment.

