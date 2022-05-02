Steps to remove your contact details from Google

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE Google

We live in digital worlds where contacts could be easily transferred from one source to another through the internet. Hardly we can keep anything private in today’s time.

And often at times, we get shocked to see our details like phone numbers and home addresses on Google Search, and there could be a number of reasons for it. But if you would want to remove your contact from Google Search results, then there is a way to do the needful.

Google has rolled out a new feature to give more control to the user for personally identifiable information. Google announced this new feature through a blog post stating- “policy also allows for the removal of additional information that may pose a risk for identity theft."

With the new feature, Google will be capable to send an automated response confirming to has received the request. Once the company analyse the review, if Google takes an action, it will send a mail to the account bearer.

This is important to mention that the removal of personal information from the Google Search engine will not remove the contact details from the entire internet. So, user may contact the website owner on the concern to remove the contact completely from the internet. Furthermore, Google is also permitting the parents of minor users to request for removing the content from Google’s search results.