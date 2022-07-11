Spotify adds a real-time lyrics feature for Nest Hub: Know how to use this feature

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE STORE Google Nest Hub 2

Spotify has quietly rolled out a new feature for Google Nest Hub, showcasing real-time lyrics, as per the report of 9to5Google. Real-time lyrics were already available for game consoles, Android, iOS, desktop computers, and selected smart TVs, where Spotify enables the user to listen to the music and stream lyrics which keep progressing along with the song.

Though Spotify has not yet formally announced the new feature, a number of tech experts and users have reported spotting the real-time lyrics on their Nest Hub devices, a feature which was not witnessed earlier.

As 9to5Google notes- “you can access the feature by tapping the lyrics icon that appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen when you select a song. The video embedded below shows the feature in action.”

Image Source : FREEPIKKaraoke

Though we are still uncertain why Spotify added the new feature and where else is the feature available nor has the company responded to the new addition to its platform.

Spotify just made the real-time lyrics feature available in the selected countries which are located in Asia, Central America and South America. Last year in November, the company expanded the feature by explaining to everyone to sing karaoke by getting the lyrics on the screen.

The real-time lyrics are provided by Musixmatch, the music data company with whom Spotify partnered earlier.