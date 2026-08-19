Haiwaan's first song Mere Hero Hai Woh by Shaan out; Visually impaired Saif Ali Khan takes centre stage

New Delhi:

The first song from Haiwaan, titled Mere Hero Hai Woh, is out now. The track, sung by Shaan, gives audiences a better look at Saif Ali Khan's character in the film, who is visually challenged. The film stars Akshay Kumar in a negative role. It is directed by Priyadarshan.

Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan first song out now

Following the strong response to the teaser, the makers have released the soulful song featuring Saif and young actor Pahal Chaudhary. Composed by Pritam and penned by Javed Akhtar, the track has been sung by Shaan and Vanika Nayak. The music is being released by Zee Music Company.

‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’ brings out the softer side of Haiwaan. The song focuses on the bond between Saif's character and Pahal's character. Their relationship adds warmth and innocence to the otherwise intense world of the thriller. The song also gives viewers a glimpse into Saif's new avatar. His visually challenged character appears to be at the centre of the emotional story, even as the film promises plenty of suspense and drama. Watch it here:

Have you watched the teaser of Haiwaan?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan seem to be stepping into a world where things are not always what they appear to be. Their mysterious characters hint at an intense face-off. The teaser of Haiwaan keeps things simple but intriguing. There are no dialogues. Instead, the dark visuals, music, laughter and silhouettes of Akshay and Saif create an unsettling mood.

The teaser does not reveal much about the story. Each frame gives a hint of something dangerous without giving away the bigger picture. It leaves the audience wondering what is really going on. With its mysterious tone and suspenseful setup, Haiwaan raises one question: Hero Ya Haiwaan?

When is Haiwaan releasing?

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Saif Ali Khan alongside Akshay Kumar. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also part of the cast in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Haiwaan will arrive in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also read:

Akshay Kumar calls Saif Ali Khan 'mera hero' in a Haiwaan-themed birthday wish | See post