Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony LinkBuds S tipped to be the lightest noise-cancelling TWS earbuds

Sony is said to be working on new TWS earbuds dubbed as ‘LinkBuds S’. The new earbuds are the successor of the LinkBuds from Sony and as per the new report, the LinkBuds S is claimed to be the smallest and lightest earbuds from the company.

A platform named WinFuture has further about the upcoming LinkBuds from sony which will have a very similar design to its predecessor. Weighing 4.8 grams each, the new LinkBuds S is comparatively heavier than the existing LinkBuds which weighed 4 grams each.

However, it is rather reported that the predecessor does not offer active noise-cancellation as the new LinkBuds S does. Hence, the new LinkBuds S is the lightest earbuds with the latest capabilities to stand tall in the global market.

Furthermore, the report states that the LinkBuds S will deliver high audio quality as it has 5mm, drivers, inside the earbuds, which is comparatively smaller than the 12mm drivers which already exist in the LinkBuds which feature power audio. The new LinkBuds S is also said to come with stronger battery life and might deliver up to 20 hours of playback time, including the charging case. And around six hours of playtime without the charging case, which will be a level up from the existing LinkBuds which deliver 17.5 hours of total playback time.

Furthermore, the new LinkBuds S might come with Sony’s speak-to-chat mode enabling the users to pause audio while talking and will have adaptive sound control enabling earbuds to configure the best audio with hassle-free switching between the two modes- ambient mode and noise cancellation mode.

Although Sony has made no such announcement about the launch of its upcoming earbuds yet, as per the report the LinkBuds S will go on sale in the European market at a price point of EUR 199 (roughly Rs 16,300).